Lake-effect snow possible through Wednesday afternoon

Another few inches of snow may fall in Chicago on Wednesday, a day after a snow storm dropped nearly 6 inches on the city.

One to 3 inches of lake-effect snow could hit central and southern Cook County, according to a winter weather advisory that expires at 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the snow could "rapidly" affect visibility and road conditions.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the weather service said in its advisory.

On Wednesday, Chicago residents dug themselves out of several inches of snow after the largest snow storm since 2019 moved through the area.

Forecasters were monitoring more snow possible on Saturday.