Light snow and messy roads contribute to hazardous conditions Thursday morning

Although Chicago saw only one inch of snow fall overnight, driving conditions remained hazardous for Thursday morning commuters.

Though the total accumulation didn’t reach the 5 inches the National Weather Service warned of on Wednesday, the snowfall was enough that the weather service advised drivers to “use extra caution and leave extra time to reach their destination.”

The current batch of snowfall is expected to taper off by about 1 p.m., but the snow will continue to fall periodically throughout the Chicago area until Saturday, the weather service said.

Thursday’s temperatures are expected to peak at 32 degrees and fall to a low of 25, the weather service said. The frigid weather will continue throughout the rest of the week, until the temperature rises into the high 30s on Sunday.