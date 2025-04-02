Live updates: Chicago-area hit by severe weather Wednesday, all hazards possible

Wednesday is definitely a day to be "weather ready" in the Chicago area.

There will be a significant outbreak of severe storms over a large portion of the country, but there are still some question marks regarding impacts locally.

Live Weather Updates

Fox 32 meteorologists have you covered with what to expect today. All updates are in central time.

2:43 p.m. - Departure delays at Midway Airport

The FAA says departure delays at Midway Airport are now averaging around 15 minutes and increasing due to thunderstorms passing through the Chicago area on Wednesday. Tap here for the latest updates.

2:40 p.m. - Ground delay at O'Hare extended

The FAA says a ground delay that went into effect Wednesday morning for O'Hare International Airport has now been extended until 9:59 p.m. CT due to thunderstorms. Average delays are now as much as 141 minutes. Tap here for the latest details.

2 p.m. - Five semis roll over on I-65 in Indiana, closing northbound lanes

Five semitrailers rolled over on northbound Interstate 65 in Indiana due to strong wind gusts, causing traffic congestion and road closures.

Indiana State Police said I-65 northbound is closed at mile marker 239, about a mile south of the Lowell exit.

Traffic is being diverted at State Road 10, and lengthy delays are expected.

No injuries were reported.

1:49 p.m. - Greatest severe threat is southeast of Chicago, rain lingers

The greatest threat of severe weather will be southeast of Chicago and will last until 7 p.m.

A flood advisory is in effect through early Wednesday evening for most of Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County, Indiana.

After the severe storms move through, skies will clear, but rain chances return Thursday, especially in South Chicago.

Friday will start dry, but rain is expected in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Rain chances will continue through Saturday and into early Sunday. Highs will be around 50 both days.

Next week will start with highs in the upper 40s and partly sunny skies.

12:44 p.m. - Enhanced Risk shifts to the southeast

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls says an enhanced risk of severe weather has shifted to the southeast, but all of the Chicago viewing remains at risk of strong winds and tornadoes.

12:31 p.m. - Ground Stop at O'Hare

The FAA has issued a group stop at O'Hare International Airport until 12:45 p.m. due to thunderstorms in the Chicago area.

12:24 p.m. - NWS gives update on storm severity

The National Weather Service says strong to severe weather will impact the Chicago area from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, but the threat has diminished for some parts of northern Illinois.

12:10 p.m. - Flood Advisory announced

A flood advisory is in effect for the southern half of Cook County, and most of Will County and Lake County, Indiana, until 4:45 p.m.

10:50 a.m. - Ground Delay issued for O'Hare Airport

The FAA issued a ground delay until 8:59 p.m. CT for O'Hare International Airport due to Wednesday's thunderstorms. Average departure delays to O'Hare are about 101 minutes, while departures from O'Hare are delayed an average of 90 minutes and increasing. Tap here for the latest details.

10:13 a.m. - Departure delays at Midway Airport

The FAA announced departure delays averaging 60 minutes and increasing at Midway Airport due to thunderstorms passing through the Chicago area on Wednesday. Tap here for the latest updates.

Wednesday Weather Outlook

What we know:

Thunderstorms are expected to increase later Wednesday morning, bringing the potential for heavy downpours and possibly small hail.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon as a warm front surges north through our area. Temperatures will rapidly climb well into the 60s and that will contribute to instability in the atmosphere. The question is, will there be enough of that to overcome the negating influence of earlier showers and storms in the area.

We remain for the most part in a level three out of five risk for severe storms with all hazards in play. Prime time for any stronger storms would be late afternoon into the early evening if they occur. There are computer models which keep all the severe weather southeast of our viewing area.

After whatever storms are done this evening, it will remain quite windy with temperatures dropping into the low 40s late tonight.

Timeline:

The National Weather Service in Chicago released an approximate timeline of Wednesday's storms.

Through 10 a.m. - Expect frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds of as much as 50 mph.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. - A line of storms will move across the Chicago area. Wind gusts will increase to as much as 60 mph, and hail as big as 1-inch may fall in some areas.

1 p.m. through 7 p.m. - The main severe weather threat is anticipated during this window, with all threats possible. It's still uncertain how far north these threats will pose.

Future Forecast

What's next:

Thursday will be partly sunny with a few rain showers possible, especially south of I 80 late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The weather for the Cubs game on Friday looks dry but chilly. At the ballpark, temperatures will likely stay in the mid 40s, but inland locations should get past 50 degrees.

Over the weekend, rain returns on Saturday with Sunday looking like a dry day. Highs on both days won’t be far from 50 degrees.

