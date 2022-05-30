Memorial Day in Chicago could see record-breaking heat

This will be one of the warmest Memorial Days on record in Chicago.

The hottest was 95 degrees in 2018 and 2012. We aren’t getting there. The record for this calendar day is 93 degrees set in 1953, could be close.

I think 90 degrees gets it done for a high under mostly sunny skies. The southerly winds will be strong but humidity levels won’t be out of hand.

Tomorrow will be windy too with temperatures likely falling just shy of 90 degrees due to clouds ahead of a storm system. There’s a chance of strong to severe storms late in the day or at night with all hazards possible.

Behind that cold front, high temperatures drop off into the 70s for the rest of the week with a slight chance of a shower Wednesday night and Thursday morning mainly southern sections of our viewing area.