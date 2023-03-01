Meteorological spring kicks off in Chicago with exceptionally warm day

Meteorological spring is here! Skies will become partly to mostly sunny and we may push toward 60 degrees in spots today.

I think 58 degrees gets it done for the official high.

Tonight be dry and quiet with temps in the low to mid 30s. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs around 40 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

All eyes are on Friday and computer models remain all over the place with regards to the placement of potentially plowable snowfall. What is clear is that a significant storm system will trek across the country over the next few days and it will bring anything from rain to snow to a mix to Chicagoland on Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The worst of the storm seems to favor the afternoon hours vs the morning. The weekend will be dry with moderating temperatures as a thaw ensues.

Quick stats: February was the 8th-wettest on record and 18th-warmest. Meteorological-Winter snowfall (Dec-Feb) was only 16.8 inches compared with 29.6 inches which is normal for the 3-month period, ranking as the 30th-least snowy.

Winter will finish much warmer than normal but the exact figure is likely a day away.

