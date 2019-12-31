Overnight snowfall threatens Tuesday morning commute

Bands of steady snowfall that moved across the Chicago area early Tuesday will make for hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute, according to the weather service.

Between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., moderate-to-heavy snows moved in a southeastern direction, affecting areas including Waukegan, Elgin, Chicago, Joliet, Rockford and Ottawa, the National Weather Service said.

Though the worst snowfall has passed, there are chances for flurries and blowing snow until about 10 a.m., the weather service said. Drivers are advised to prepare for slippery roadways due to slush and poor visibility during their morning travel.

Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed more than 200 vehicles to respond to the snowfall, according to a statement from the agency.

Salt spreaders are working to keep Lake Shore Drive and the city’s main roads safe and passable before possibly transitioning to residential streets, the department said.

The snow is expected to end by the afternoon, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31 degrees during the day before dropping to a low of 24 degrees at night, the weather service said.