Perfect weather in store for Chicago today

Gardens and lawns aren’t happy but pretty much everyone else is. In the past two weeks Chicago has received only a quarter inch of rainfall and there isn’t much in store this week.

Today, we have sunshine, upper 60s and delightful weather all around. Tomorrow we make a foray into the low 70s with beaucoup sunshine.

Wednesday will be even warmer with partly sunny skies and mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday night into Thursday presents our one shot at rainfall for the foreseeable future and it shall not be much.

Cooler air arrives late in the day. Thursday and Friday will be quite chilly despite sunshine.

Highs that day may barely scratch 50 degrees with some outlying areas opening the day close to freezing.