Possible thunderstorms, haze heading to Chicago this weekend

The Chicago area could see showers and thunderstorms Friday evening as a cool front moves in from Wisconsin. There’s also a chance of haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting south.

Full Forecast:

Some of the evening storms could be strong, with gusty winds and small to moderate hail. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 52 degrees overnight, with showers tapering off late.

The weekend looks sunny and dry, with highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. A brief return of smoke and haze is possible at times.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to warm up, with temperatures climbing near 90 degrees in some neighborhoods before another cold front cools things off by midweek.

Stay safe and be prepared for shifting conditions as the week progresses.