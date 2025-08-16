Chicago weather: Heat Advisory for Saturday, heat index up to 100 degrees

It’s going to be a hot one this Saturday.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Much of the Chicago area will see temperatures into the 90s today, although temps might be a bit cooler near the lake.

The "feels like" temperature will be even worse with head indices up to a little over 100 degrees, and in some southern suburbs, it could get up to about 110 degrees!

There is an Elevated Excessive Heat Risk, especially south of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps in the lower 90s are about 10 degrees above average for this time of year, a continuing trend for this especially sweltering summer.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight.

What's next:

Sunday should see lower temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

But after that short reprieve, Chicago will see another round of heat on Monday with a decent chance of showers to start the work week.