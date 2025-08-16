PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Severe storms pass through Illinois, Indiana
CHICAGO - Chicago is facing severe storms on Saturday and damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are possible.
RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Illinois, Indiana in effect
MAP: Power outages in the Chicago area amid severe storms
Viewer Photos:
Several FOX 32 Chicago viewers sent in photos that captured the storms passing through the Chicago area. You can view them below:
Image 1 of 6
▼
Palatine Storm Damage (Tim)