Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 6:45 PM CDT until SAT 7:30 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County
8
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:30 PM CDT, DuPage County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:56 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Lake County, Kendall County, Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Mchenry County, Will County, Porter County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:34 PM CDT until SAT 8:45 PM CDT, Will County, Cook County, DuPage County
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Beach Hazard Statement
from SUN 8:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Newton County

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Severe storms pass through Illinois, Indiana

By Lauren Westphal
Published  August 16, 2025 5:59pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Roof torn off due to storms in Mount Prospect

Severe property damage occurred in Mount Prospect as thunderstorms with high winds rolled through the Chicago area on Saturday.

CHICAGO - Chicago is facing severe storms on Saturday and damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are possible.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Illinois, Indiana in effect

MAP: Power outages in the Chicago area amid severe storms

Viewer Photos:

Several FOX 32 Chicago viewers sent in photos that captured the storms passing through the Chicago area. You can view them below: 

Image 1 of 6

Palatine Storm Damage (Tim)

