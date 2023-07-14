Severe storms, tornadoes again possible for Chicago area — what to know

The National Weather Service is warning that strong to potentially severe storms are again possible for the Chicago area Friday night into Saturday morning.

The severe threat for these storms is a level 2 out of 5, according to the NWS. The main threats include damaging winds and hail, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

NWS says heavy downpours may also cause street flooding across Chicagoland.

Northwest Indiana also faces the threat of these storms, which will make their way into the Chicago area between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., according to FOX 32's chief meteorologist Emily Wahls.

Wind gusts could get up to 70 mph, and hail up to an inch or inch and a half.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for DeKalb, LaSalle and McHenry counties until 10 p.m. — also for Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Earlier this week, a tornado outbreak that swept the Chicago area produced at least 11 twisters, and preliminary findings show they were relatively weak.

No injuries were reported when Wednesday’s storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport, sending passengers dashing for shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights.

Weather service staff who surveyed the storm damage tracks have confirmed that at least 11 tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening, the NWS said. The agency said it would continue investigating the outbreak over the next few days.

The 11 twisters were spawned by rotating thunderstorms known as supercells, the weather service said.

Eight of the confirmed tornadoes had preliminary ratings of EF-0, which produce winds of 65-85 mph, while the three others had preliminary ratings of EF-1, which have winds of 86-110 mph.

Over the years, many tornadoes have struck the Chicago area, and several have hit within the limits of the nation’s third-largest city, the NWS said.

Storm damage is seen near Wolf Road and 72nd Street in the village of Indian Head Park, Illinois, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

An outbreak this spring produced 22 tornadoes in Chicago’s expansive metro area, tying the record for the most in the region in a single calendar day, or a 24-hour span, the weather service said. The 22-tornado record was previously set during a June 30, 2014, outbreak.

The weather service’s tornado records for the Chicago area date to 1950.

Associated Press contributed to this report.