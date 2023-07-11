Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Cook County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Oak Lawn, Calumet City and Burbank until 3:15 p.m.

NWS says the storm will contain wind gusts up to 70 mph.

This is a developing weather story. Check back later for updates.

Meanwhile, a complex of showers and storms is expected to hit into Wednesday morning with possibly strong winds and torrential rainfall. Additional showers and storms may form in the afternoon as well, but the most likely scenario is for that activity to remain south of our viewing area.