Expand / Collapse search

Severe weather risk raised for parts of Chicagoland Wednesday

By  and Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Severe Weather
Published June 24, 2026 10:10 AM CDT
Published June 24, 2026 10:10 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The severe weather risk has been increased for parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
    • All of Chicagoland is now under at least a marginal risk for strong thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
    • Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are the main concerns.

CHICAGO - The severe weather risk for parts of Chicagoland has increased for Wednesday.

What we know:

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather risk to a Level 2 out of 5 for parts of southern Wisconsin and northwestern sections of the Chicago area.

The higher-risk area includes Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties, along with areas farther west. All hazards could be in play, including tornadoes, but the primary threats are damaging straight-line winds and periods of heavy rain.

Severe weather risk upgraded for Wednesday in Chicagoland
Severe weather risk upgraded for Wednesday in Chicagoland

Severe weather risk upgraded for Wednesday in Chicagoland

Strong storms, damaging winds and heavy rain are possible across the Chicago area Wednesday.

The SPC has also expanded the Level 1 marginal risk area. On Tuesday, only northern McHenry County was included. Now the entire Chicagoland region is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

FOX Chicago weather models show scattered thunderstorms developing during the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of the storms are expected to move out of the area between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Featured

Chicago weather: Storm chances return this afternoon before summer heat builds
article

Chicago weather: Storm chances return this afternoon before summer heat builds

Storm chances return to Chicagoland this afternoon, but the bigger story may be the return of 90-degree heat next week.

What's next:

Hot and humid conditions are expected across Chicagoland next week.

High temperatures could climb above 90 degrees, while heat index values may top 100 degrees for several days in a row.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Storm Prediction Center, the National Weather Service, and FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan.

Severe WeatherMcHenry CountyKane CountyLake County (IL)News