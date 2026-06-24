Severe weather risk raised for parts of Chicagoland Wednesday

The Brief The severe weather risk has been increased for parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. All of Chicagoland is now under at least a marginal risk for strong thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are the main concerns.



The severe weather risk for parts of Chicagoland has increased for Wednesday.

What we know:

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather risk to a Level 2 out of 5 for parts of southern Wisconsin and northwestern sections of the Chicago area.

The higher-risk area includes Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties, along with areas farther west. All hazards could be in play, including tornadoes, but the primary threats are damaging straight-line winds and periods of heavy rain.

The SPC has also expanded the Level 1 marginal risk area. On Tuesday, only northern McHenry County was included. Now the entire Chicagoland region is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

FOX Chicago weather models show scattered thunderstorms developing during the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of the storms are expected to move out of the area between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

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What's next:

Hot and humid conditions are expected across Chicagoland next week.

High temperatures could climb above 90 degrees, while heat index values may top 100 degrees for several days in a row.