Skies will clear today ahead of a potential record-breaking warmup

Big changes are on the way. First, a big warmup.

Today, after a few morning light showers, skies will break for some sun and highs climb into the mid-upper 60s. Tonight will be breezy and partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow’s record high is 75 degrees set two years ago. We will be close with breezy conditions and a blend of clouds and sun.

Tomorrow night, mainly late, a few showers will accompany a cold front that ushers in our coldest air this season. Friday’s high will be in the upper 50s but that happens at midnight with crashing temps thereafter.

Rainfall looks meager with the front but the cold air is anything but. The weekend will be characterized by highs in the upper 30s with a few flurries not out of the question.

Chicago will experience its first official freeze of the season-one of the seven latest such occurrences on record. Cold weather shows no signs of going away and there could be a system that brings some rain and/or wet snow Tuesday.

Nicole is nearing hurricane strength but is still a tropical storm. Winds of 70 mph. It will hit Florida not far from West Palm late tonight.