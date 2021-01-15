Snow expected through Sunday, with heavy bursts affecting visibility

Snow began falling on the Chicago area Friday morning in a system that forecasters say will produce brief but heavy showers affecting visibility throughout the weekend.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow were predicted to fall off-and-on by Sunday, although above-freezing temperatures may melt any accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Overall, the snow should remain on the lighter side, but brief bursts of heavy snow could limit visibility to a quarter mile, meteorologist Kevin Birk said.

"Expect these brief bursts of snow, and be on the lookout for quick drops in visibility," Birk said.

Friday’s forecast calls for scattered snow showers and a high near 37 degrees in Chicago.

Saturday has a 60% chance of more snow and may be windy, with gusts up to 25 mph possible, the weather service said.

Sunday has a 40% chance of snow and a high temperature near 34 degrees.