Snow falls across Chicago area as wind creates visibility problems for drivers

The Chicago area is getting hit with a wet and messy snowstorm that will not leave the region until Wednesday around noon.

The worst of the snow is falling in northwest Indiana. That area could see three to five inches of snow.

Meanwhile, just south of Chicago, while the snow may not be sticking, the wind was creating visibility problems.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact particularly the Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning commutes,” the weather service said in a statement.

