Snow keeps up Thursday as weekend storm inches closer to Chicago

Light snow continues today on this anniversary of the biggest snowstorm on record in Chicago. We might get an inch or so in heavier bursts of snow.

Temps remain at or closely below freezing through the day. Tonight, the snow shuts off for a while and temps drop into the teens. Watch for any re-freeze on less-treated roads.

Tomorrow we load up again for another burst of snow which could lay down an inch-mainly early in the day. Could have some impact during the a.m. commute.

Then, we focus on the Saturday storm. New guidance is all over the map on this with anything ranging from a miss to our north with some rain mixing in, to a 3-6 inch wallop smack dab across the metro.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is a pattern change on the way toward much colder air heading into next week. Today will be the 30th day in row with above-normal temperatures.