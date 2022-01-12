Storm systems likely to miss Chicago as temps settle in the 30s

I’ve never been a fan of the term "near miss."

Does that mean it almost missed, which would imply that it hit?

Semantics aside, we have a few weather systems that will be close to Chicagoland but more than likely have little significant impact through the weekend.

Let’s start with today. Temperatures are already above freezing in the city and will reach the upper 30s in most areas later despite extensive cloudiness.

It won’t be windy and there could be a sprinkle or flurry.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

I think the bulk of any precipitation misses us to the north. Tonight, there may be some dense fog and with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s there could be some slippery spots.

Tomorrow yet another weak disturbance moves in-most likely in the morning. A flurry or light snow shower is possible once again but most areas get bupkis.

The highest chance of measurable snowfall will arrive Thursday night and more so Friday.

While a storm system makes a right hook impacting western IL on Friday, lake-effect snow could set up targeting the Chicago area.

Advertisement

There could be some minor accumulations and travel impacts with this on Friday.