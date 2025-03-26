Storms, 70s, and a cooldown: What's ahead for Chicagoland weather

The Brief Wednesday brought mild temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds, reaching the low to mid-50s. Rain moves in Thursday morning, but the White Sox home opener should remain dry. A warm-up to the mid-70s is expected Friday before another round of storms and a weekend cool-down.



Chicagoland enjoyed a relatively pleasant Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures peaking in the low to mid-50s.

However, the weather pattern is set to become more active as rain and storms make a return heading into the weekend.

What we know:

Clouds will increase tonight, with a few scattered showers possible. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday morning will bring scattered rain showers through midday before conditions dry out in the afternoon. The White Sox home opener should be in decent shape, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s.

A stronger system arrives Thursday night into early Friday, bringing thunderstorms as a warm front moves in. The storms are expected to taper off by mid-morning Friday, giving way to a much warmer and windier day. High temperatures will climb into the mid-70s.

What we don't know:

While scattered rain remains in the forecast for the weekend, there is some uncertainty about Sunday’s storm potential.

If temperatures stay cooler, the risk of storms will be lower. However, if warmer air pushes in, the area could see a few stronger storms.

What's next:

Saturday will see highs in the 60s before cooler air likely moves in Sunday.

By early next week, temperatures will take another dip, with highs only reaching the low 40s on Monday and Tuesday.