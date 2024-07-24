Chicago weather: Watch for more storms today

Chicago won’t be quite as warm as yesterday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the upper 70s far north to lower 80s for the rest of the area.

There will be scattered showers and storms with a nod to our southern viewing area during the afternoon when a couple of stronger cells could flare up. Tonight will be moonlit and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow through Sunday will be dry with a warming trend taking highs from around 80 degrees tomorrow to around 90 degrees Sunday.

The heat builds next week with 90s likely and scattered storms Monday night and Tuesday.