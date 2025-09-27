Chicago weather: Summer-like temps for your Saturday

It’s going to feel a lot like summer on Saturday even though it’s already fall.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There is sunshine and dry conditions in store for today.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s, about a dozen degrees above the seasonal average of around 72 degrees.

It will be a comfortable heat with lower humidity.

Temps may be a little cooler right at the lakeshore.

It’s pretty dry not just in Chicago but all the way up from Canada to well south of Illinois.

On Sunday, we're expecting temps to reach the upper 80s, but still a picture-perfect day.

Looking ahead to the five-day forecast for precipitation, we're seeing 0% changes across the board.

Daytime highs in the 80s are likely to persist through the early part of the workweek.