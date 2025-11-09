Chicago weather: Wintry mix continues, then lake effect snow expected overnight

There was about an inch or two of snow falling across parts of the Chicago area early Sunday morning, but we’re expecting more tonight into tomorrow.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

A Winter Storm Alert was in effect for counties closest to Lake Michigan near Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

Most of the area was at around freezing temperatures.

Flights at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport were experiencing a ground delay on Sunday morning due to the weather until around 10 p.m. On average, flights were being delayed by about 40 minutes, per the FAA.

We’re most concerned about lake effect snow affecting mostly parts of Indiana and Michigan to the east of the lake.

The snowfall on Sunday should be tapering off closer to noon on Sunday and pushing off to the east.

But, then around 8 p.m. this evening, winds will likely whip the system back into Chicago. There should be some snow near the lake all through the overnight hours into Monday morning.

There could be a potentially wide range of only an inch or two in some parts of the suburbs and city to closer to half a foot in parts of Indiana, but the modeling predictions are not set in stone as of now.

That could mean a very sloppy Monday morning commute so drivers should beware.

But then, we could see temperatures return to the 50s and maybe even the 60s later this week.