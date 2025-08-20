Chicago weather: Temps will be feeling like fall by early next week

What a pleasant Wednesday!

It was a cooler and more comfortable day with temperatures in the 70s for most of Chicagoland.

The humidity was noticeably lower as well, with dew point temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be mostly clear with patchy fog possible. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s for most of the area.

Thursday looks great with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

What's next:

Warmer air is set to build in late this week with highs returning to the low to mid 80s on Friday and Saturday. There is a low chance for a few isolated showers on Saturday, although most areas will likely stay dry.

Cooler air arrives Sunday with highs falling to the mid 70s for Sunday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected to round out the weekend.

Most of next week appears cooler than average with highs only in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures warm to the upper 70s again by Wednesday afternoon.