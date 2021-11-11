The Capcast: Dreary weather moves in Thursday ahead of weekend cold front

November can feature some pretty big "mood" swings and we are about to feel it.



For this Veterans Day we open with rain moving in. Prime time for this will be 7 a.m. through noon.

Expect ¼ to ½ inch along with gusty winds which will shift from south to west with the passage of a strong cold front. Said front will also sweep the mild air of recent days right on outta here with afternoon temps slipping through the 40s.

There could be a few peeks of sun this afternoon. Tonight will be seasonably chilly with mid to upper 30s and only a small chance of passing rain or wet snow shower.

Snow showers are much more likely tomorrow-about two weeks behind schedule for autumn’s first flakes.

While temperatures near and on the ground aren’t really conducive for any accumulations, there will likely be some bursts of rather impressive snow that could even mix with some rain at times.

Highs will be mired in the low 40s.