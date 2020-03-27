Thunderstorms expected Friday evening in Chicago, severe storms possible Saturday

Chicago residents venturing out during the stay-at-home order can expect thunderstorms to hit Friday evening, and severe storms to follow later Saturday.

The showers Friday will be scattered, and some could be “strong to severe,” according to the National Weather Service.

There’s also a risk of large hail and flooding Friday evening in the suburbs, south of I-80.

Saturday afternoon and evening will be breezy with a risk of multiple severe storms between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., the weather service said. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 to 35 mph.

The wind will pick up Saturday night, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, but with minor rain showers.

The weather service is also warning of possible tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts west of Dixon on Saturday.

Temperatures are also expected to rise into the weekend, with highs around 60 degrees on Saturday before dropping into the 50s on Sunday.