WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning issued for parts of Chicago area

A Tornado Warning was issued Monday night for parts of the Chicago area. Live coverage can be viewed in the video player above.

A tornado warning was issued for the city of Chicago and parts of northern Cook County Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Streamwood at 6:13 p.m. and was moving east towards O’Hare Airport at 30 mph, the weather service said.

The warning expires at 7:15 p.m., the weather service said.

"Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of as turdy building," the weather service said. "If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Hail up to two inches in diameter is possible with the storm, the weather service said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.