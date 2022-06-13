Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 8:01 PM CDT until MON 8:45 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Tornado Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flood Advisory
until MON 10:30 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 1:15 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 10:30 PM CDT, La Porte County

WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning issued for parts of Chicago area

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A Tornado Warning was issued Monday night for parts of the Chicago area. Live coverage can be viewed in the video player above.

A tornado warning was issued for the city of Chicago and parts of northern Cook County Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Streamwood at 6:13 p.m. and was moving east towards O’Hare Airport at 30 mph, the weather service said.

The warning expires at 7:15 p.m., the weather service said.

"Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of as turdy building," the weather service said. "If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Hail up to two inches in diameter is possible with the storm, the weather service said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.