A tornado watch for parts of the Chicago area was issued on Saturday night, but was canceled around 11:30pm.

The watch included the DeKalb, Kankakee, Morris, Rockford, Springfield, Decatur, Peoria and Dixon areas.

There was the possibility of a couple strong tornadoes.

There was also the possibility of ping pong-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

