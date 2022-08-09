Tuesday kicks off pleasant stretch of Chicago weather

Quiet weather in store for the next several days.

Today will be much less humid under partly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees but cooler near the lake.

Tomorrow looks sunny and several degrees warmer but only modestly more humid.

Thursday morning it could sprinkle it looks more like a band of clouds with the next cold front that will knock highs down a handful of degrees.

Rest of the day and into Saturday look pleasant with highs just shy of normal. Saturday night into Sunday there will be scattered showers and storms.