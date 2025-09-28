Chicago weather: A warm, dry Sunday the start to a beautiful week

It’s another day of great weather with warm temperatures and dry conditions.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Sunday began with sunny skies.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and into the mid-80s throughout the Chicago area.

The normal high for late September is only around 71 degrees.

Satellite and radar were pretty quiet throughout much of the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

What's next:

Monday will again bring more sunshine with temps back into the 80s.

There are zeros across the board in terms of the percentage chance of precipitation over the next few days, so we expect conditions to remain dry.