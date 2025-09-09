Chicago weather: Temps to push close to 80 degrees for Wednesday

If the cooler temps in recent days were a bit too cool for you, then you're in luck as we're expecting a warm-up.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Clear, sunny skies mixing with a few clouds will be in store for Wednesday with highs just shy of 80 degrees.

Then, temps will rise into the 80s for the rest of the seven-day forecast with near 90 possible on Friday!

Conditions are expected to remain dry for the rest of the week. There is only a 20% risk of precipitation over the weekend.