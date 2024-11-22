Weekend weather update: Pleasant conditions ahead for the Chicago area

The Brief Weekend outlook : Cloudy skies dominate, with temperatures in the mid-40s Saturday and around 50 Sunday. A brief glimpse of sun possible Saturday afternoon. Early next week : Rain likely Monday (highs near 50), followed by a colder airmass Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Holiday preview : Thanksgiving looks mostly dry, though rain/snow showers are possible, with highs near 40. Black Friday turns much colder, with highs struggling to hit 30.



Cloudy skies will linger Friday night and into the weekend. Temperatures are in the 40s but will drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but we should be able to get a glimpse of some sun during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 50.

Our next chance of rain arrives on Monday with highs once again near 50 degrees. A much colder airmass will move in on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s.

The weather looks quiet for Wednesday with skies becoming mostly cloudy, but we could see some rain and snow showers on Thursday for Thanksgiving. As of now, it appears the more impactful weather will remain south of Chicagoland on Thanksgiving, but it'll be something to watch. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive on Black Friday. Highs may struggle to reach 30 in some locations.



