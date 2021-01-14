Wet snow expected Thursday afternoon in Chicago

For those venturing outside Thursday afternoon, remember to wear weather-proof shoes.

In a one-two punch, forecasters say the Chicago area will be hit with rain in the afternoon and then wet, slushy snow around 5 p.m.

Less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

"Overall not a big event," but the timing of brief, heavy snow overlaps with the evening commute, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

The rain will likely begin about 2 p.m. and become snow hours later, the weather service is forecasting.

Temperatures should remain slightly above freezing, leading to slushy roads and sidewalks.

The snow will taper off later Thursday, becoming flurries overnight. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday morning.

Heavier snow will likely hit the northwest suburbs, where forecasters predict between 1 and 2 inches of snow.

The Rockford area could see more than 2 inches, the weather service said.