Wind advisory issued in Chicago, storms continue Wednesday with possible flooding

As Tuesday’s thunderstorms cleared in Chicago, a flood warning and wind advisory were issued for the next two days.

A wind advisory was issued until 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Winds were expected to reach 30 mph, with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said.

Before the winds arrive, scattered thunderstorms were possible Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, Donofrio said.

A flood warning was also issued until 7 p.m. Thursday, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

Widespread rain could accumulate up to half an inch in Chicago and surrounding areas, Donofrio said.