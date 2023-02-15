Winter Storm Warning issued for several Chicago area counties — what to know

A winter storm will hit the Chicago area Thursday morning, with some places near the Wisconsin border getting up to 7 inches of snow while the city will receive far less.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lake and McHenry counties between 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. A warning has also been issued over the Wisconsin border in Kenosha County, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Cook County, DuPage, Will, Grundy, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and La Salle from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Near the Wisconsin border, three to seven inches of snow could fall, according to the National Weather Service.

In counties near Interstate 80, two to four inches of accumulation is possible. Chicago is projected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow, the weather service said.

"While the heaviest snow accumulations are expected mainly over far northern Illinois and points north and west, slippery travel conditions are likely for most areas roughly along and northwest of I-55 on Thursday and Thursday evening," the weather service said in a statement.

The snow could be mixed with sleet, it added, and "the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Temperatures will dip into the teens Thursday night and will reach around 27 degrees on Friday with sunny skies. The high Saturday is expected to be 43, the weather service said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.