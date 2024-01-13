Winter weather advisories in effect as Chicago braces for bitter cold

article

Chicagoans – get ready for some SERIOUS cold this weekend.

A new Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, heightening concerns across several counties.

The areas of DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, SW Will, and Kankakee are under a Wind Chill Advisory, in effect from midnight tonight through noon on Sunday.

Residents in these regions should be on high alert as wind chills are expected to plummet to a bone-chilling -30 to -35 degrees. This drastic temperature drop raises concerns about potential frostbite and other cold-related health risks.

The rest of Chicagoland is under a wind chill advisory for wind chills as low as -20 and -30 degrees.

Wind Chill alert issued for Saturday.

In addition to the wind chill advisories, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northwest and far west suburbs.

This advisory takes effect at 6 p.m. Saturday evening and extends through 3 a.m. Sunday. The main concern for these areas is very low visibility due to falling and blowing snow. Residents are urged to exercise caution while driving and to stay indoors if possible.

Winter Storm Alert for Saturday, Jan. 13.

Meteorologist Mark Strehl will have more on the forecast tonight on Fox 32 News at 9 PM. Also, follow Meteorologist Emily Wahls on social media for more updates as well.