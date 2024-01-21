Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago: Freezing rain, sleet expected Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago is in effect from 5 a.m., Monday to 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Residents are urged to prepare for a wintry mix of precipitation that could impact travel conditions throughout the advisory period.

The early onset of precipitation will begin as light snow early Monday morning. However, as the morning progresses, it is expected to transition into a mix of sleet and eventually evolve into freezing rain, with intermittent periods of rain.

The storm's most significant impact is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. The primary concern during this period is freezing rain, and residents are cautioned to be vigilant as it may result in icy conditions on roadways and walkways.

The potential for downed power lines exists, with expected ice accumulation exceeding 1/10 of an inch at times.

The key factor influencing travel conditions will be the effectiveness and speed of surface treatments.

Stay tuned for weather updates and be extra careful during your Monday commutes.