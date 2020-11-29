Wintry weather, flooding expected in Indiana and Illinois

Weather officials are predicting a blast of wintry weather and lakeshore flooding in parts of Indiana and Illinois and warning travelers to take precautions.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and watches for portions of northwestern Indiana until Tuesday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall in parts of Porter and Jasper counties. Starke and Marshall counties could see up to 6 inches.

Weather officials are also predicting lakeshore flooding in northwest Indiana and the Chicago area starting overnight Monday until Tuesday morning with wind gusts up to 40 mph along the immediate Lake Michigan shore.

Meteorologists say possible rain and possible snow showers could start in the Indianapolis area Sunday. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said it would dispatch its full shift of snow trucks late Sunday to start pre-treating roadways and potential slippery spots.

FOR REAL-TIME UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP