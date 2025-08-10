Mom abandons child, dogs • Kia recalls • Defamation lawsuit dismissed

A Florida mom allegedly left her child and dogs for a trip to Las Vegas; Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died at the age of 48; and a federal court dismissed a $20 million defamation brought by a Chicago woman against two ex-NFL stars.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Florida mother abandons child, dogs for Las Vegas vacation: Deputies

A Florida mom's vacation to Sin City led to a trip to jail once she returned home, where deputies say her child and seven dogs had been left alone for two weeks.

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock dies at 48

Brandon Blackstock, the former manager and ex-husband to Kelly Clarkson, has died. He was 48 years old.

Kia issues recalls over loose parts creating possible roadway hazards, over 300K vehicles impacted

Kia America issued two recall notices within a week for more than 300,000 vehicles over loose parts near the doors and windows that can fall off and pose a potential hazard to other drivers.

Loni Anderson dead: Popular ‘80s actor starred in ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’

Loni Anderson, who starred in the 1980s show "WKRP in Cincinnati," died Sunday, just days before her 80th birthday. Anderson died at a Los Angeles hospital following a "prolonged" illness, said her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan.

Federal court dismisses $20M defamation case against Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson

A $20 million defamation lawsuit against podcasters Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson filed by a Chicago woman has been dismissed, according to officials. The case, which alleged libel and defamation, was moved to federal court in Chicago.

Big changes coming to 401(k) after recent Trump executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could open up 401(k) retirement accounts to investments like private equity, real estate, cryptocurrency, and other alternative assets.

Deadly crash involving 3 semis reported on I-65 in NW Indiana

A truck driver died in a fatal crash involving three semis Monday night on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

Tennessee executes death row inmate without deactivating his heart device

A Tennessee death row inmate who had a working defibrillator in his chest was executed by lethal injection.

Police swarm suburban Mariano's after man waved gun at driver: police

Police swarmed the scene of a Mariano's grocery store in Western Springs on Wednesday afternoon. An 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly waving a gun at another motorist before entering the grocery store.

Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease on the rise: How parents can protect their children

As the back-to-school season approaches, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports an uptick in hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases among young children, more than any other summer.

