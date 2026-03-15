Tornadoes slam Illinois, Indiana • Missing father found dead • Big drug busts

At least four tornadoes left multiple people dead and widespread devastation in Kankakee, Illinois, and Northwest Indiana on Tuesday; a missing suburban father was found dead after going missing for months; and local police make multiple big drug busts.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Tornadoes rip through Chicago-area, NW Indiana, killing 2 and leaving widespread damage

Two people were killed after at least four tornadoes touched down across parts of Illinois and Indiana during severe storms that moved through the Chicago area on Tuesday.

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Missing Blue Island man Dan Davis found dead after months-long search, family says

After nearly three months of searching, the family of the missing Blue Island man says he has been found dead. Dan Davis, 59, had been missing since late November, when he was last seen on Bourbon Street in Blue Island, near the bar and restaurant where he worked for 25 years.

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100 pounds of marijuana, 10K THC vapes seized after chase in Indiana: officials

About 100 pounds of marijuana and 10,000 THC vape cartridges were seized Tuesday following a police chase in Lake County that ended in Chicago, authorities said. Along with two handguns, one of which had the serial numbers removed, the Lake County Sheriff's Highway Interdiction Unit recovered a large amount of marijuana and THC vape cartridges after two suburban men were arrested by police on March 10.

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Two arrested after Lake County drug busts uncover over 110g of cocaine, 47g of heroin, 22 guns, more

In two separate operations, the Lake County Sheriff confiscated over 110 grams of cocaine, 47 grams of heroin, 22 guns, and much more. On Friday, the Lake County Sheriff's Drug Task Force conducted a drug bust in Gary, Ind. and one in Lowell, Ind. Two people were arrested.

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Lowell drug bust (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Masked men storm suburban Chicago home, victim held at gunpoint

A group of masked men forced their way into a north suburban home last week, holding a resident at gunpoint before fleeing. The masked men forced their way into the home, holding a resident at gunpoint before fleeing. The victim was held at gunpoint while the suspects demanded "specific items" from inside the home, police said.

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Illinois offers up to $15,000 to help first-time homebuyers cover down payment

Illinois will offer eligible first-time homebuyers up to $15,000 to help pay for their down payment and closing costs, an effort to combat high housing prices and interest rates. The assistance is given as a zero-percent interest second mortgage. Although repayment is deferred for up to 30 years unless the home is sold or refinanced earlier.

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