Winter weather • Woman dies in cold • Earthquake shakes Illinois

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  January 25, 2026 8:14am CST
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
Bears stadium talks, extreme cold & Indiana utility bills | Week in Review

Bears stadium talks, extreme cold & Indiana utility bills | Week in Review

On this episode of “Week in Review,” we break down Indiana’s push to lure the Bears, skyrocketing utility bills and how shelters are responding during brutal cold. We also look at a devastating church fire, housing discrimination questions following an ICE raid, City Council action on hemp products and major development decisions across the region. Plus, updates on Bally’s casino construction, a new Amazon store coming to Orland Park and Chicago nominees for the James Beard Awards. 

CHICAGO - Extreme cold blasted the Chicago area last week, causing several schools to cancel in-person classes; an elderly woman was found dead in the cold conditions; and a small earthquake shook parts of the state.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago-area schools announce closures, shifts to E-learning due to extreme cold

Brutally cold conditions forced schools across the area to either cancel classes or switch to e-learning with wind chills dipping to -35 degrees! The high temperature on Friday was around zero degrees.

Traveling during the winter storm? Here's what to do if your flight gets canceled

Traveling during the winter storm? Here's what to do if your flight gets canceled

Winter weather has been messing up flights all over the country. Tens of thousands got delayed and hundreds got canceled completely. Katy Nastro, a travel expert with going.com, joins us. 

Why a short trip outside can land you in the ER during Chicago’s deep freeze

Emergency rooms in Chicago were bracing for a wave of cold injuries as temperatures dropped to dangerous levels. The problem isn’t just the cold. It’s how people respond to it.

Extreme cold explained by Chicago doctors

Extreme cold explained by Chicago doctors

Emergency rooms are getting ready for frostbite and hypothermia cases.   Terrence Lee talked to a doctor today about how to stay safe out there.

Evergreen Park woman dies of cold exposure amid extreme temperature plunge

An elderly woman in Evergreen Park has died after being exposed to extreme cold inside her home, a tragic reminder of the dangers winter weather can pose — especially for seniors living alone.

Neighbors speak out after elderly Chicago woman dies from cold exposure

Neighbors speak out after elderly Chicago woman dies from cold exposure

An elderly woman in Evergreen Park has died after being exposed to extreme cold inside her home, a tragic reminder of the dangers winter weather can pose — especially for seniors living alone.

Small earthquake shakes parts of Illinois early Tuesday

A small earthquake was reported in downstate Illinois early Tuesday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake measured 3.8 (initially 3.5) in magnitude and struck at about 1:30 a.m. The epicenter was about 2.5 miles northwest of Ohlman, in southern Christian County, south of Taylorville and Springfield.

Small earthquake rattles parts of Illinois

Small earthquake rattles parts of Illinois

A small earthquake shook parts of Illinois overnight.

2 CPD employees, including sergeant, fraudulently got PPP money, watchdog says

Two Chicago Police Department employees, including a police sergeant, were accused of fraudulently obtaining federal pandemic relief funds, according to the latest city watchdog report.

