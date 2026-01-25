Winter weather • Woman dies in cold • Earthquake shakes Illinois

Extreme cold blasted the Chicago area last week, causing several schools to cancel in-person classes; an elderly woman was found dead in the cold conditions; and a small earthquake shook parts of the state.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago-area schools announce closures, shifts to E-learning due to extreme cold

Brutally cold conditions forced schools across the area to either cancel classes or switch to e-learning with wind chills dipping to -35 degrees! The high temperature on Friday was around zero degrees.

FULL STORY

Why a short trip outside can land you in the ER during Chicago’s deep freeze

Emergency rooms in Chicago were bracing for a wave of cold injuries as temperatures dropped to dangerous levels. The problem isn’t just the cold. It’s how people respond to it.

FULL STORY

Evergreen Park woman dies of cold exposure amid extreme temperature plunge

An elderly woman in Evergreen Park has died after being exposed to extreme cold inside her home, a tragic reminder of the dangers winter weather can pose — especially for seniors living alone.

FULL STORY

Small earthquake shakes parts of Illinois early Tuesday

A small earthquake was reported in downstate Illinois early Tuesday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake measured 3.8 (initially 3.5) in magnitude and struck at about 1:30 a.m. The epicenter was about 2.5 miles northwest of Ohlman, in southern Christian County, south of Taylorville and Springfield.

FULL STORY

2 CPD employees, including sergeant, fraudulently got PPP money, watchdog says

Two Chicago Police Department employees, including a police sergeant, were accused of fraudulently obtaining federal pandemic relief funds, according to the latest city watchdog report.

FULL STORY