Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform

Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.

The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall.

Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised, if elected mayor, to appoint a deputy mayor for "women's issues and the economy."

"We need to ensure that we are meeting the needs of working women with paid sick leave, paid family leave and ensuring gender parity in pay," Garcia said.

Gabel said she's worked closely with Garcia since his first campaign for alderman of the 22nd Ward nearly four decades ago through his time as a lawmaker in the Illinois state capitol. A place where Mayor Lori Lightfoot has had some success, but where she's also suffered major defeats.

"We need a mayor who can navigate Springfield and build the bridges necessary to allow Chicago to prosper. Chuy knows that women's issues are economic issues. Women's issues are public safety issues. Women's issues are health issues," Gabel (D-Evanston) said.

Garcia said his Deputy Mayor for Gender Equity would also focus on gay and lesbian LGBTQ+ issues.