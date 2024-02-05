1 critically injured after fire erupts at Brighton Park residence

One person is in critical condition after flames erupted at a residential building in Brighton Park Monday morning.

Around 2:57 a.m., Chicago police and fire departments responded to the 3800 block of South Kedzie for a residential fire.

Upon arrival, first responders located a two-story building, where the second floor was engulfed in flames. One man was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. He was listed in critical condition.

Firefighters were able to strike out the fire shortly before 5 a.m.

As a result of the fire, officials say between 10 and 12 residents were displaced. Many were seen sitting on warming buses as they awaited information on what to do next.

Chicago Fire is investigating.