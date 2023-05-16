1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Fox Lake restaurant shooting

A man is dead and another is wounded after an argument between brothers led to a shooting at a Fox Lake restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:05 p.m., Fox Lake police officers responded to Dockers located in the 100 block of West Grand Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 63-year-old man deceased outside the restaurant. A 56-year-old man was also located outside the restaurant. He was critically injured, police said.

According to preliminary information, the two men are brothers and were previous co-owners of the restaurant. The 63-year-old man traveled to the restaurant, which his brother still owned, to confront his brother about an ongoing feud.

During an argument in the kitchen, the 63-year-old man shot his brother.

The 56-year-old then fled outside, but his brother followed him and continued shooting. He then collapsed outside after being shot multiple times.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 63-year-old then fatally shot himself outside the restaurant before the arrival of first responders.

The 56-year-old remains in the hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.