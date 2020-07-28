1 dead after driver runs red light, crashes into 3 cars in Lawndale: police

A man is dead and a 12-year-old girl hurt after a driver ran a red light Tuesday morning in Lawndale and crashed into three other vehicles.

A 77-year-old man drove south into the intersection and crashed about 8 a.m. at Homan and Ogden avenues, Chicago police said.

A 57-year-old man in another car was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

A woman and her 12-year-old daughter were taken from another vehicle to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Someone in the third struck vehicle refused treatment.

The 77-year-old driver was hospitalized, but police did not know his condition. It’s unclear why the driver went through the red light.