1 dead after fiery crash in Chicago’s northwest suburbs

One person died as a result of a fiery crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 8200 block of Mason Hill Road near Woodstock, according to a news release from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

Crews respond to crash

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene a little before 5 p.m. for a reported car fire.

While en route, additional 911 calls indicated that the fire happened because of a crash in which the car hit a tree.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found the car with heavy damage and fully engulfed in flames, according to the news release. Crews tried to extinguish the fire.

The fire district released images taken of the scene.

The car’s fuel tank ruptured, which only made the fire worse as crews tried to put it out.

The crews requested additional water resources. Firefighters also used a biodegradable foam to help smother the fire and prevent reignition, the district said.

After trying to put out the fire, the crew located one dead occupant inside the car.

What we don't know:

The fire district did not identify the individual.

It was unclear exactly what the circumstances of the crash were.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.