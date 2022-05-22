1 killed, 21 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least one person was killed and 21 others have been shot across Chicago since Friday evening, including a man wounded by a security guard during a shootout at Millennium Park.

A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in a Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.

The man, 24, was found by a tenant with two gunshot wounds to the head in the entry way of the complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was trying to enter Millennium Park about 7:20 p.m. Friday in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to undergo a check by a metal-detecting wand at an entry point, police said.

The man then jumped a fence to gain entry into the park. As security approached, he pulled out a gun and fired, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, who was working as a security guard, returned fire.

The man was shot but was able to flee on foot to the Riverwalk. He was caught and taken into custody in the 300 block of East Riverwalk, police said, then taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Saturday morning, two men were wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

Three men were in a car in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when a dark colored SUV stopped next to them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his lip and right arm and was in serious condition, officials said. Another man, 24, was grazed in the left side of his face and his condition was stabilized.

A third man in the car, 36, suffered a laceration to the hand and was good condition. Police say he wasn’t shot in the incident.

A woman was critically wounded Saturday night after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street, according to Illinois state police.

State troopers responded to the shooting in the southbound local lanes about 8:10 p.m. and found the woman, 25, with injuries considered life threatening, fire officials and state police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition., fire officials said.

Three men were found shot in a garage in the 4700 block of West Maypole Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

One man, 34, was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. A second man, 33, was shot in the neck and taken to the same hospital in fair condition. The third man, 36, was shot in the ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, two men were standing outside in the 3000 block of West Polk Street when they were struck by gunfire. A 24-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Mt. Sinai, police said. A 23-year-old man was struck in the torso and taken to Stroger, police said. Both were listed in fair condition.

At least 11 others have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 29 others wounded in shootings across the city.