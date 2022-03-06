1 killed, 21 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

At least one person was killed and three teens among 21 others wounded in citywide shootings from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

Chicago police found a man, around 20, laying face down on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue about 11:25 p.m., officials said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About an hour later, another man, 54, was in the living room of his house in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue about 12:15 a.m. when a bullet came through the front window, striking him in the thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 4:15 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1400 block of East 62nd Street when someone entered and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, another teen, 17, was walking in an alley in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck in his right forearm by gunfire, police said. He waved down a car and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

A third teen was shot Sunday afternoon in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The boy, 15, was on the sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Wood Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition, police said.

At least 17 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.

At least two people were killed, including a 16-year-old boy, and 10 people were wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.