1 killed, 3 others wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in Chicago including a 52-year-old man who was shot and killed while riding in the backseat of a car in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

He was shot by someone inside a passing Honda Odyssey about 4:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road, Chicago police said. The man, shot in his legs, was driven to Community First Hospital and was set to be transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Police said he was pronounced dead about 7 a.m. He was identified as Ramon Gonalez-Borrego of Melrose Park, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

In non-fatal shootings a man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The 29-year-old was in an alley about 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 31-year-old man was shot during an altercation in Humboldt Park on the West Side. He was attempting to intervene in a fight between a male and female about 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when the male pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the shin and self transported to Saint Mary’s and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition. After the incident, the male left the scene and has not been placed into custody.

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Belmont Craign on the Northwest Side. The 42-year-old was driving west on Fullerton Avenue about 4 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone in a black-colored SUV fired shots, police said. He was shot in the face and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

Thirty people were shot, seven fatally, last weekend citywide.