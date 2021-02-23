1 killed, 4 others hurt in Monday shootings across Chicago

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in Chicago including a man who was killed in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was walking about 8 p.m. in the 7400 block of South South Chicago Avenue, when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The 38-year-old was struck in the chest, hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 19-year-old woman was shot in Morgan Park on the South Side. About 11 p.m., she was inside a residence in the 1200 block of West 108th Street, when someone fired shots at her, police said, She was taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown because the woman was uncooperative with police.

A man was shot in Burnside on the South Side. The 23-year-old was driving about 9:50 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Stony Island Avenue, when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the shoulder and face. He drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

A 17-year-old boy was gravely wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened about 1:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Drake Street, police said. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, leg and abdomen. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in grave condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

In the days first reported shooting, a 26-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. About midnight, the man was inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the hand and showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Eighteen people were shot, two of them fatally, last weekend citywide.