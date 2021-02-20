One dead, two wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend

A man was killed and two others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

In a deadly attack, a man was found shot to death early Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 1 a.m., officers found the man lying face up next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The man, between 30 to 40 years old, was found with a gunshot wound in the back of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal shootings, a 45-year-old man was wounded Saturday in Lawndale on the South Side.

About 5 a.m., he was in the 4100 block of West 13th Street when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the knee, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was walking north about 12:10 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a black Mercedes Benz SUV pulled alongside him and began shouting at him, police said. Someone inside then fired multiple shots at the 19-year-old.

He was struck on the thumb and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

Last weekend, 4 people were killed and 22 wounded in shootings across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.